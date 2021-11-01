Locations

Main location

Sioux Falls Vet Center Address 5020 S. Broadband Lane Suite 100 Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions on Google Maps Phone 605-330-4552 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Sioux Falls Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Sioux Falls Vet Center - Mitchell, SD Located at Davison County Extension Building 1420 N. Main Street Mitchell, SD 57301 Directions on Google Maps Phone 605-330-4552 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.