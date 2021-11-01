 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Sioux Falls Vet Center

Address

5020 S. Broadband Lane
Suite 100
Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
SF Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Sioux Falls Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Sioux Falls Vet Center - Mitchell, SD

Located at

Davison County Extension Building
1420 N. Main Street
Mitchell, SD 57301

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Mitchell SD CAP

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.