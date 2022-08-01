Locations

Main location

South Bend Vet Center Address 4727 Miami Street South Bend, IN 46614-3225 Directions on Google Maps Phone 574-231-8480 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our South Bend Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

South Bend Vet Center - Benton Harbor Located at First Presbyterian Church 475 Green Avenue Benton Harbor, MI 49022 Directions on Google Maps Phone 574-231-8480 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Pontiac Mobile Vet Center Phone 248-874-1015

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.