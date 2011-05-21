 Skip to Content

South Burlington Vet Center

19 Gregory Dr.
Suite 201
South Burlington, VT 05403

South Burlington Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our South Burlington Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

South Burlington Vet Center - Newport

Newport Vermont VFW Post 798
141 Central Street
Newport, VT 05855

Newport VFW Post 798

South Burlington Vet Center - Saint Albans

Northwest Counseling and Support Services
107 Fisher Pond Road
Saint Albans, VT 05478

Northwest Counseling Services

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.