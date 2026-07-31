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VA South Texas health care

At South Texas Veterans Health Care System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

7400 Merton Minter Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78229-4404

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital April2013

Manage your health online

Other services at VA South Texas health care

Stories

Deputy Under Secretary for Health Dr. Lee Payne toured the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans VA Hospital on July 24 in San Antonio.

Group of formally dressed men in a hospital hallway.

Events

All enrolled Veterans are encouraged to join and learn more about their healthcare benefits

When

Tue. Aug 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

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