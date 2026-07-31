VA South Texas health care
At South Texas Veterans Health Care System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
7400 Merton Minter Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78229-4404
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA South Texas health care
Stories
Deputy Under Secretary for Health Dr. Lee Payne toured the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans VA Hospital on July 24 in San Antonio.
Events
All enrolled Veterans are encouraged to join and learn more about their healthcare benefits
When
Tue. Aug 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT