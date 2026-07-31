Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 17 locations serving southern Texas. Facilities include our Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital in San Antonio, our Kerrville VA Medical Center, and 15 community-based outpatient clinics in San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Victoria. We also maintain a mobile clinic that operates out of the Kerrville VA Medical Center. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA South Texas health services page.

The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 4), which includes medical centers and clinics in Texas and New Mexico.

Research and development

At South Texas Veterans Health Care System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Established in 1982, our Bartter Research Unit (BRU) is a collaborative effort between our Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The BRU dedicates 6,000 square feet of space for patient-oriented studies involving both Veterans and non-Veterans.

Established in 1987, the San Antonio Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC), a Center of Excellence, serves elderly Veterans in central and south Texas.

Major areas of research include:

Military exposures

Homelessness

Oncology

Mental Health

Traumatic Brain Injury

Aging and age-associated diseases

Polytrauma

Pain/Opioid Use

Women’s Health

Caregiving Research

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