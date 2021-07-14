About VA South Texas Healthcare System

The VA South Texas Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 18 locations serving southern Texas. Facilities include our Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital in San Antonio, our Kerrville VA Medical Center, and 15 community-based outpatient clinics in San Antonio, Beeville, Kerrville, Victoria, New Braunfels, and Seguin. We also maintain a mobile clinic that operates out of the Kerrville VA Medical Center. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA South Texas health services page.

The VA South Texas Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Heart of Texas Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 17), which includes medical centers and clinics in Texas and New Mexico.

Learn more about VISN 17

Research and development

At the VA South Texas Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Established in 1982, our Bartter Research Unit (BRU) is a collaborative effort between our Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The BRU dedicates 6,000 square feet of space for patient-oriented studies involving both Veterans and non-Veterans.

Established in 1987, the San Antonio Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC), a Center of Excellence, serves elderly Veterans in central and south Texas.

Major areas of research include:

Metabolic and inflammatory disorders

Metabolic disease management

Frailty

Cognitive and sensory impairment

Oral health in the elderly

Health care utilization and quality assessment

Alzheimer’s disease

Diabetes

Obesity

Sarcopenia

Heart failure

Parkinson’s disease

Teaching and learning

The Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

Our primary affiliation is with the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA South Texas health care serves more than 100,000 Veterans and has one of the largest coverage areas in the VA health care system.

In 2019, VA South Texas health care completed more than 1.8. million outpatient visits.

Our hospital in San Antonio is named for Audie L. Murphy, our most decorated combat hero in World War II. Born into a large family of sharecroppers in Hunt County, Murphy acted in more than 40 feature films after serving in World War II.

Our outpatient clinic in San Antonio is named for Frank M. Tejeda, a U.S. Marine who earned a Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart in the Vietnam War. Born and raised in San Antonio, Tejeda was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992 with 87% of the vote.



Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the Joint Commission.

The VA South Texas Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

