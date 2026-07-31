Mission and vision

Our mission

The mission of the South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is to fulfill President Lincoln's promise to care for those who have served in our nation's military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

Our vision

STVHCS will be a veteran-centered organization that provides excellence in health care, research, education; to be an organization where people choose to work; an active community partner; and a resource for National emergencies.

Who we serve

STVHCS serves veterans throughout the southern portion of Texas. Our hospital is the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital in San Antonio, our Kerrville VA Medical Center, and 15 community-based outpatient clinics in San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Victoria. We also maintain a mobile clinic that operates out of the Kerrville VA Medical Center. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 4).