Mission and vision
VA South Texas Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Who we serve
VA South Texas Healthcare System serves Veterans throughout the southern portion of Texas. Our hospitals are the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital in San Antonio, our Kerryville VA Medical Center, and 15 community-based outpatient clinics in San Antonio, Beeville, Kerryville, Victoria, New Braunfels, and Seguin. We also maintain a mobile clinic that operates out of the Kerryville VA Medical Center. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Heart of Texas VA Health Care Network (VISN 17).