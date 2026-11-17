Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Catholic Mass

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 210-617-5300, ext. 115441.

Interfaith chapel

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

Second floor

Map of Audie L. Murphy campus

Hours: 24/7

Kerrville VA Medical Center

Room 1A-105

Hours: 24/7

830-896-2020, ext. 112193