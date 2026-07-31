Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at South Texas Veterans Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your South Texas Veterans Health Care System bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Community Care
Contact the Community Care office for assistance with scheduling and care coordination, who to contact regarding a bill, and questions about prescriptions from a community provider. Click on the link below to download a copy of key phone numbers for the Community Care office.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at South Texas Veterans Health Care System.
Mailing address
South Texas Veterans Health Care System
7400 Merton Minter Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78229-4404
Main phone numbers
Phone: 877-469-5300
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.
A – F
G – M
N – Z
P
Patient Advocate: 210-949-3822
Police Service: 210-617-5300, ext. 115168
830-896-2020, ext. 112162
Prescription Refill: 210-617-5290
R
Release of Information (ROI): 210-617-5300, ext. 115610
V
Veterans Transportation Service: 210-617-5300, ext. 113358
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs is the initial contact for reporters, producers, and other media representatives seeking information about South Texas Veterans Health Care System, its staff and patients. All media queries should sent to STXMedia@va.gov.
After hours or on weekends, contact Ms. Maria Gallegos, Public Affairs Officer at
Support and assistance to members of the News Media and community organizations include:
- Responding to Media Queries
- Providing Subject Matter Experts
- Scheduling and coordinating interviews
- Fact sheets and statistical information
- Images/video of our facilities and official Logos
- Information about VA-related outreach and events
Note: Communicating with the public and other stakeholders about how we provide exceptional health care to Veterans is vital to the work we do. We make every attempt to assist News Media in their newsgathering, to provide access to our facilities, and to make expert resources available. Our top priority, however, is protecting the privacy and security of the patients we serve. To comply with patient privacy, the following forms must be completed by any patient interviewed, photographed or videotaped.
VA Form 10-5345 Privacy Release Form (dependent on the information gathered)
VA Form 10-3203 VA Consent Form
Setting Up Media Interviews
- Please contact the hospital Public Affairs Officer for media interviews at
or email STXMedia@va.gov. Patients, in particular, must agree to be interviewed and photographed and must sign a consent form.
- Advance notice of on-site interviews is necessary so public affairs staff may coordinate with appropriate staff member, location of media interview or photo shoot.
- Media personnel should check-in with the VA Police upon arrival on VA grounds.
Visiting Our Facilities
We strictly adhere to federal guidelines regarding patient privacy as outlined by the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). To protect our patients' privacy, we require all reporters and photographers visiting our facilities to be escorted by a Public Affairs staff member. Media access may be limited or denied to any area of a facility at the discretion of the medical center director, the patients' health care team or individual physicians.
Congressional Inquiries
All Congressional Inquiries should be sent through email to: STVHCSCongressionals@va.gov along with a signed privacy release form.
Support for First Responders
You can use these VA and Veteran Service Organization contacts to help connect Veterans to resources in their community for help.
Veterans Crisis Line
The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text 24/7.
- Call 988, Press 1
- Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/
- Text to 838255
- VA National Call Center for Homeless Veterans - 24-Hour Service: 877-243-3838
South Texas Veterans Health Care System
We provide Veterans with health care services at 17 locations in southern Texas.
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital
Main phone: 210-617-5300
Mental health care: : 210-617-5300
View additional resources at South Texas Veterans Health Care System.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by South Texas Veterans Health Care System
Fax:
Mail:
South Texas Veterans Health Care System (136D)
Release of Information
7400 Merton Minter Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78229-4404
For questions about your request to South Texas Veterans Health Care System
Phone: 210-617-5300, ext. 15610
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181