Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your South Texas Veterans Health Care System bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Community Care

Contact the Community Care office for assistance with scheduling and care coordination, who to contact regarding a bill, and questions about prescriptions from a community provider. Click on the link below to download a copy of key phone numbers for the Community Care office.