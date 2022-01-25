 Skip to Content

Virtual Nursing Job Fair

Start your new nursing career today!

When
Monday, Jan 24, 2022 9:00 a.m. -
Sunday, Jan 30, 3:00 p.m. CST
Cost
Free

Registration

This event already happened.

Are you a nurse interested in a Federal career. Well your opportunity has arrived. 

The South Texas VA is looking for nurses in a variety of disciplines. You are an email away

from a new career working in the fastest growing Veterans Healthcare System in the country

serving America's Heroes. Just email one of our nurse recruiters at

VHASTXNurseRecruiters@va.gov

