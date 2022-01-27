Empower for a Healthy Heart
- When
-
Friday, Feb 18, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. CST
- Cost
- Free
A virtual interactive educational program for Veterans, family members and staff to support the women in your lives. Join the Healthy Teaching Kitchen, Healthy Living Committee and Whole Health via Webex at https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m9cf9e7648f773380d2c433ddb952d136
12:00 p.m.: Welcome
12:05 p.m.: Heart song exercise for stress release
12:15 p.m.: Healthy Teaching Kitchen live demo
12:45 p.m.: Managing your heart risk
12:55 p.m.: Healthy Living & Whole Health resources