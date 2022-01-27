Empower for a Healthy Heart

A virtual interactive educational program for Veterans, family members and staff to support the women in your lives. Join the Healthy Teaching Kitchen, Healthy Living Committee and Whole Health via Webex at https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m9cf9e7648f773380d2c433ddb952d136

12:00 p.m.: Welcome

12:05 p.m.: Heart song exercise for stress release

12:15 p.m.: Healthy Teaching Kitchen live demo

12:45 p.m.: Managing your heart risk

12:55 p.m.: Healthy Living & Whole Health resources