Virtual Patient Orientation

a female doctor is listening to her patient's heartbeat

Join our patient education experts to learn how you can get the most out of your healthcare benefits

When
Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CST
Cost
Free

Registration

Welcome to Virtual Patient Orientation

Please join us at 10 am every Tuesday

This is event is for current & new patients interested in learning more about VA services to include Community Care, VA Video Connect Appointments, Women's Health, & more!  Please join us! 

Here is the link for the virtual presentation

https://bit.ly/33Y2k5b

If you have never used Webex before, just click "join from your browser" and follow the instructions

