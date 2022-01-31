Virtual Patient Orientation
Join our patient education experts so you can learn more about your healthcare benefits
- When
-
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Welcome to Virtual Patient Orientation
Please join us at 10 am every Tuesday
This is event is for current & new patients interested in learning more about VA services to include Community Care, VA Video Connect Appointments, Women's Health, & more! Please join us!
Here is the link for the virtual presentation
If you have never used Webex before, just click "join from your browser" and follow the instructions
