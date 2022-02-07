30th Annual Salute to Women Veterans
Honoring all past and present military women
- When
-
Saturday, Mar 5, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
Kathleen C. Cailloux Theater
910 Main Street
Kerrville , TX
- Cost
- Free
South Texas Veterans Health Care System invites all women veterans to attend the 30th Annual Salute to Women Veterans in Kerrville, Texas. A formal program will begin at 1 p.m. in addition to health information booths, a women veteran quilt display, entertainment, and refreshments.
*Centers for Disease and Prevention COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Guidelines will be enforced.