30th Annual Salute to Women Veterans

Salute to Women Veterans

Honoring all past and present military women

When
Saturday, Mar 5, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CST
Where

Kathleen C. Cailloux Theater

910 Main Street

Kerrville , TX

Cost
Free

South Texas Veterans Health Care System invites all women veterans to attend the 30th Annual Salute to Women Veterans in Kerrville, Texas. A formal program will begin at 1 p.m. in addition to health information booths, a women veteran quilt display, entertainment, and refreshments.

*Centers for Disease and Prevention COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Guidelines will be enforced.

