New Virtual Patient Orientation Meeting

Please join us for an overview of the healthcare system

When
Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CST
Cost
Free

Registration

Welcome to Virtual Patient Orientation

Please join us at 10 am every Tuesday

This is event is for current & new patients interested in learning more about VA services to include Community Care, VA Video Connect Appointments, Women's Health, & more!  Please join us! 

Here is the link for the virtual presentation

https://bit.ly/33Y2k5b

If you have never used Webex before, just click "join from your browser" and follow the instructions

