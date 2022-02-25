New Virtual Patient Orientation Meeting
Please join us to learn more about your healthcare system.
Welcome to Virtual Patient Orientation
Please join us at 10 am every Tuesday
This is event is for current & new patients interested in learning more about VA services to include Community Care, VA Video Connect Appointments, Women's Health, & more! Please join us!
Here is the link for the virtual presentation
If you have never used Webex before, just click "join from your browser" and follow the instructions