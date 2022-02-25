New Virtual Patient Orientation Meeting

Welcome to Virtual Patient Orientation

Please join us at 10 am every Tuesday

This is event is for current & new patients interested in learning more about VA services to include Community Care, VA Video Connect Appointments, Women's Health, & more! Please join us!

Here is the link for the virtual presentation

https://bit.ly/33Y2k5b

If you have never used Webex before, just click "join from your browser" and follow the instructions