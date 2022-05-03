 Skip to Content

New Virtual Patient Orientation Meeting

Please join us to learn more about your healthcare benefits.

When
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CT
Cost
Free

Registration

This event already happened.

Welcome to Virtual Patient Orientation. Even if you have been a patient for a while, there have been many exciting  changes and improvements to your healthcare system. 

Please join us at 10 am every Tuesday

This is event is for current & new patients interested in learning more about VA services to include Community Care, VA Video Connect Appointments, Women's Health, & more!  Please join us! 

Here is the link for the virtual presentation

https://bit.ly/33Y2k5b

If you have never used Webex before, just click "join from your browser" and follow the instructions

