Sleep Well Virtual Event
Want to get better sleep? You'll learn how to change your life on June 22
- When
-
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Please join us for the Sleep Well Virtual Event, presented by the South Texas Veterans Health Care System Healthy Living Committee, Sleep Lab and Whole Health.
Join us on Webex with this link: https://bit.ly/3aHmfJf
Check out the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/714167149836691?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D