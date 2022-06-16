 Skip to Content

Sleep Well Virtual Event

A man is sleeping and hugging his pillow

Want to get better sleep? You'll learn how to change your life on June 22

When
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT
Cost
Free

Please join us for the Sleep Well Virtual Event, presented by the South Texas Veterans Health Care System Healthy Living Committee, Sleep Lab and Whole Health. 

Join us on Webex with this link:  https://bit.ly/3aHmfJf 

Check out the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/714167149836691?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

 

