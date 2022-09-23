Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Awareness Event
Come out to learn more at our 1st SCI Awareness Event!
When:
Thu. Sep 29, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital
SCIC Recreation Room & Courtyard
Cost:
Free
We are excited to host our 1st SCI Awareness event! Join us to learn more about spinal cord injury, resources and partners in the community, adaptive equipment, specialty services, technology, and much more! For any questions regarding this event, please reach out to Maybelyn Bautista, Management of Information & Outcomes Coordinator at Maybelyn.Bautista@va.govSee more events