South Texas VA Assistive Technologies Fair
Come join us on Thursday, Nov. 3 and check out how the AT shop uses technology to solve problems and improve Veterans' quality of life
When:
Thu. Nov 3, 2022, 10:30 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Recreation Room
Cost:
Free
South Texas Veterans Health Care System hosting inaugural Assistive Technology Fair
Who: The STVHCS Assistive Technology (AT) program is hosting a technology fair that is open to the public.
What: AT is displaying and demonstrating different technologies so patients and staff can learn about the mission of the AT program and the equipment and programs they offer Veterans that improves their health and quality of life.
When: Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an exoskeleton gait therapy
patient demonstration from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: The Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Recreation Room
7400 Merton Minter Blvd.
San Antonio, Texas 78229
Additional details: Here are the technologies that will be on display or available for demonstration
Assistive Communication
Seating & Wheeled Mobility
Adapted Computer Access
Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing
Environmental Control Units (ECU)
Adaptive Driver Controls/Automobile Mods
Adaptive Sports
Blind/Low Vision Service & Equipment
Hearing Impaired – Service & Devices
Upper and Lower Limb Prosthesis & Orthotics
Simple Low-Tech Devices
Provider-to-Patient Communication
Smart Seat Cushion
Indigo/Exoskeleton Gait Therapy