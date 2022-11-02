 Skip to Content
South Texas Recruitment for Medical Admin Support Assistants

MAS Job Fair Flyer 2022

South Texas Veteran Health Care System is hiring for Medical Admin Support Assistants

When:

Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 12:00 am – 11:59 am CT

Where:

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Cost:

Free

The South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is recruiting for Advanced Medical Support Assistants (AMSAs) for multiple vacancies in the San Antonio and Kerrville areas.

If interested, submit your resume to VHASTXHASLeadership@va.gov by November 18, 2022, for consideration. 

