South Texas Recruitment for Medical Admin Support Assistants

South Texas Veteran Health Care System is hiring for Medical Admin Support Assistants
When:
Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 12:00 am – 11:59 am CT
Cost:
Free
The South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is recruiting for Advanced Medical Support Assistants (AMSAs) for multiple vacancies in the San Antonio and Kerrville areas.
If interested, submit your resume to VHASTXHASLeadership@va.gov by November 18, 2022, for consideration.