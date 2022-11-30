Grief During the Holidays Event

Today, November 30, 2022, Palliative Care Social Work and Chaplain Services are hosting a “Grief During the Holidays” Event from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM outside the front of the Audie L. Murphy Campus near the Positivity Rock Garden. All South Texas employees, along with Veterans and their families are welcome.

Grief Support and Psychoeducation will be provided for those in need.

For More Information, please contact Jamie ZumMallen, Palliative Care Social Work Fellowship Coordinator at (210 617 5300 x13550) or email at Jamie.Zummallen@va.gov