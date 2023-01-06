Skip to Content
Veterans Advocacy Project's Ask-a-Lawyer

A child smiling and holding onto the back of her mother who is dressed in military fatigues.

South Texas Veterans Health Care System, Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid, Ask-A-Lawyer

When:

Wed. Jan 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital

3rd Floor, room D302

Cost:

Free

The Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid's Veterans Advocacy Project is hosting Ask-A-Lawyer on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Social Work Service Conference Room, D302.  At this in-person clinic, Veterans, their spouses or widows, and current service members can speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs, including:

  • Housing evictions
  • HUD-VASH
  • Social Security & Supplemental Security Income
  • SNAP/Food Stamps
  • Medicaid
  • VA Benefits
  • Wills & Probate
  • Advance Directives
  • and more
