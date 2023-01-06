Veterans Advocacy Project's Ask-a-Lawyer
South Texas Veterans Health Care System, Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid, Ask-A-Lawyer
When:
Wed. Jan 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital
3rd Floor, room D302
Cost:
Free
The Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid's Veterans Advocacy Project is hosting Ask-A-Lawyer on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Social Work Service Conference Room, D302. At this in-person clinic, Veterans, their spouses or widows, and current service members can speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs, including:
- Housing evictions
- HUD-VASH
- Social Security & Supplemental Security Income
- SNAP/Food Stamps
- Medicaid
- VA Benefits
- Wills & Probate
- Advance Directives
- and more