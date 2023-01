VFW Post 4700 Outreach Event

When: Sat. Jan 21, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4700 2219 Frio City Rd San Antonio , TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Have questions about your VA benefits? Come to the VA benefits outreach event on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. This event is sponsored by Texas LULAC and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4700, located at 2219 Frio City Road, San Antonio, TX 78226.

Veterans, family members, caregivers, widows, and community providers are all invited to participate. VA informational tables will be available, including: