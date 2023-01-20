Northeast San Antonio Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Northeast San Antonio Community-Based Outpatient Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) cordially invites you to attend the Northeast San Antonio Community-Based Outpatient Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at 6938 Walzem Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78222. The event is open to the public.

For additional information, please contact the Office of Public Affairs at (210) 617- 5274.