South Texas Veterans Health Care System Job Fair

The San Antonio VA will hold a Hiring Fair on January 28, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital’s Recreation Center, B101, located on the first floor.

The targeted positions are full-time Nursing Assistants, Medical Support Assistants, Housekeeping Aides, Food Service Workers, and Patient Ambassadors. Interviews, Selection and Pre-Employment screening will be done on-site.

Applicants must bring their resume, two forms of I.D., Complete Vaccination Record, List of Current Medications, Corrective Lenses (if worn) and DD-214 and VA Disability Letter (as applicable).

For additional information, applicants may contact Todd Rich, HR Senior Strategic Business Partner at (210) 251-6748 or Todd.Rich@va.gov.