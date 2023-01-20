Southeast Community Based Outpatient Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Southeast San Antonio Community Based Outpatient Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
When:
Wed. Feb 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Cost:
Free
South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) cordially invites you to attend the Northeast San Antonio Community-Based Outpatient Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at 6938 Walzem Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78222. The event is open to the public.
For additional information, please contact the Office of Public Affairs at (210) 617- 5274.See more events