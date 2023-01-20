Southeast Community Based Outpatient Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Southeast San Antonio Community Based Outpatient Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) cordially invites you to attend the Northeast San Antonio Community-Based Outpatient Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at 6938 Walzem Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78222. The event is open to the public.

For additional information, please contact the Office of Public Affairs at (210) 617- 5274.