Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive

Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

When:

Fri. Jan 27, 2023, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Recreation Center, 1st Floor, room B101

Cost:

Free

For information on blood donation and donor eligibility visit https://donor.southtexasblood.org

 

South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is partnering with South Texas Blood & Tissue to host a blood drive on January 27, 2023 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. This part a nationwide effort by VA medical centers to respond to the ongoing national need for blood due to the continuing pandemic and shortages nationwide.

Participants can visit https://donor.southtexasblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139388 to schedule an appointment. 

