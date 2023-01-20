Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive

Register For information on blood donation and donor eligibility visit https://donor.southtexasblood.org.

South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is partnering with South Texas Blood & Tissue to host a blood drive on January 27, 2023 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. This part a nationwide effort by VA medical centers to respond to the ongoing national need for blood due to the continuing pandemic and shortages nationwide.

Participants can visit https://donor.southtexasblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139388 to schedule an appointment.