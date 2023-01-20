South Texas VA Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

vaccinations, flu, Balcones Heights

BALCONES HEIGHTS VA CLINIC OFFERING FLU SHOTS FOR ENROLLED VETERANS

Walk-in Saturday Clinic being offered for the Flu vaccine to enrolled Veterans

San Antonio, Texas – South Texas Veterans Health Care System is providing flu vaccinations to enrolled Veterans. An annual flu vaccine is recommended for the following groups of Veterans: (1) persons at high risk for flu-related complications including persons aged 50 years old and greater, (2) persons of any age with chronic medical illnesses, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease and (3) persons who live with or care for persons at high risk. (4) Anyone who lives in community living centers (nursing homes), (5) Women who will be pregnant during the flu season. Flu vaccines are recommended for anyone else who wants to reduce their chances of getting influenza.

Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare can get a free flu shot by visiting the Balcones Heights VA Outpatient Clinic on the following dates:

Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 8 am. to 3 p.m.

Balcones Heights VA Clinic is located at 4522 Fredricksburg Road, Suite A-10, San Antonio, TX 78201.

No appointment necessary! ID cards required.

Enrolled Veterans May also receive their Pfizer COVID and COVID 19-Booster, Pneumonia, and Tetanus. No appointment is required.