Recognition of VA Volunteer Tillman Rutledge

South Texas Veterans Health Care System will honor the memory of 40-year VA Volunteer Tillman Rutledge, who put in more than 40,000 hours in helping with our Chapel services. During this ceremony, a shadowbox will be unveiled, speaking to Mr. Rutledge’s achievements.

Veterans, family members, and the public are invited to participate at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Chapel, room H204.