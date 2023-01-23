Recognition of VA Volunteer Tillman Rutledge
South Texas Veterans Health Care System will honor the memory of 40-year VA Volunteer
When:
Wed. Feb 15, 2023, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm CT
Where:
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital
2nd Floor, Room H204
Cost:
Free
South Texas Veterans Health Care System will honor the memory of 40-year VA Volunteer Tillman Rutledge, who put in more than 40,000 hours in helping with our Chapel services. During this ceremony, a shadowbox will be unveiled, speaking to Mr. Rutledge’s achievements.
Veterans, family members, and the public are invited to participate at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Chapel, room H204.See more events