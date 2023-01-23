Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Recognition of VA Volunteer Tillman Rutledge

South Texas Veterans Health Care System will honor the memory of 40-year VA Volunteer

When:

Wed. Feb 15, 2023, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm CT

Where:

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital

2nd Floor, Room H204

Cost:

Free

South Texas Veterans Health Care System will honor the memory of 40-year VA Volunteer Tillman Rutledge, who put in more than 40,000 hours in helping with our Chapel services. During this ceremony, a shadowbox will be unveiled, speaking to Mr. Rutledge’s achievements.

Veterans, family members, and the public are invited to participate at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Chapel, room H204.

See more events

Last updated: