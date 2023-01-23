Veterans Health and Welfare Event

South Texas Veterans Health Care System will be participating in the Veterans Health and Welfare Event hosted by the Val Verde Veterans Service Office in Del Rio, Texas.

When: Wed. Mar 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm CT Where: Del Rio Civic Center 1915 Veterans Blvd Civic Center Del Rio , TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

South Texas Veterans Health Care System will be participating in the Veterans Health and Welfare Event hosted by the Val Verde Veterans Service Office in Del Rio, Texas. Veterans, family members, and caregivers are invited to participate at the Del Rio Civic Center, located at 1915 Veterans Blvd Civic Center, Del Rio, Texas 78840. The following services from VA will have informational tables available: