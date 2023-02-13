Skip to Content
New Braunfels Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Join us for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the New Braunfels Clinic.

When:

Wed. Feb 22, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

New Braunfels VA Clinic

Front entrance

Cost:

Free

Join us for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the New Braunfels Clinic. Join South Texas Veterans Health Care System's Executive Leadership Team, staff and Veterans in the community during this celebration. Refreshments and tours of the facility will be offered after the ceremony. 

