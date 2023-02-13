New Braunfels Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
When:
Wed. Feb 22, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Front entrance
Cost:
Free
Join us for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the New Braunfels Clinic. Join South Texas Veterans Health Care System's Executive Leadership Team, staff and Veterans in the community during this celebration. Refreshments and tours of the facility will be offered after the ceremony.