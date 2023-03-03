Kerrville VA Medical Center's Open House - Community Living Center

Kerrville VA Medical Center's Community Living Center is hosting an open house on Saturday, March 25 for individuals interested in nursing careers.

The Kerrville VA Medical Center's Community Living Center is hosting an open house on Saturday, March 25 for individuals interested in the following positions:

Nursing Assistants

Licensed Vocational Nurses

Registered Nurses

Facility tours will be held hourly. Make sure to bring your resume.

Contact a Nurse Recruiter to schedule your spot now! Call (210) 365-6083 or (210) 274-8243 or email VHASTXNurseRecruiters@va.gov.

Interviews will be held for qualified applicants after tours.