Kerrville VA Medical Center's Open House - Community Living Center
Kerrville VA Medical Center's Community Living Center is hosting an open house on Saturday, March 25 for individuals interested in nursing careers.
When:
Sat. Mar 25, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 1, Kerrville VA Medical Center Auditorium
Cost:
Free
The Kerrville VA Medical Center's Community Living Center is hosting an open house on Saturday, March 25 for individuals interested in the following positions:
- Nursing Assistants
- Licensed Vocational Nurses
- Registered Nurses
Facility tours will be held hourly. Make sure to bring your resume.
Contact a Nurse Recruiter to schedule your spot now! Call (210) 365-6083 or (210) 274-8243 or email VHASTXNurseRecruiters@va.gov.
Interviews will be held for qualified applicants after tours.