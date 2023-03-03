Skip to Content
Kerrville VA Medical Center's Open House - Community Living Center

Kerrville VA Medical Center's Community Living Center is hosting an open house on Saturday, March 25 for individuals interested in nursing careers.

When:

Sat. Mar 25, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Kerrville VA Medical Center

Building 1, Kerrville VA Medical Center Auditorium

Cost:

Free

The Kerrville VA Medical Center's Community Living Center is hosting an open house on Saturday, March 25 for individuals interested in the following positions:

  • Nursing Assistants
  • Licensed Vocational Nurses
  • Registered Nurses

Facility tours will be held hourly. Make sure to bring your resume.

Contact a Nurse Recruiter to schedule your spot now! Call (210) 365-6083 or (210) 274-8243 or email VHASTXNurseRecruiters@va.gov

Interviews will be held for qualified applicants after tours.

