Ask-A-Lawyer at Kerrville VA Medical Center
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's (TRLA) Veterans Advocacy Project (VAP) hosts a number of events for eligible Veterans in the Kerrville, Texas area.
When:
Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
5 floor, room 522
Cost:
Free
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's (TRLA) Veterans Advocacy Project (VAP) hosts a legal clinic for eligible Veterans, widows and spouses of Veterans, and current service members to speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs including:
- housing evictions
- HUD-VASH
- Social Security
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- SNAP/food stamps
- Medicaid
- VA benefits
- wills & probate
- advance directives
- and more
