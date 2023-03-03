Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Ask-A-Lawyer at Kerrville VA Medical Center

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's (TRLA) Veterans Advocacy Project (VAP) hosts a number of events for eligible Veterans in the Kerrville, Texas area.

When:

Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Kerrville VA Medical Center

5 floor, room 522

Cost:

Free

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's (TRLA) Veterans Advocacy Project (VAP) hosts a legal clinic for eligible Veterans, widows and spouses of Veterans, and current service members to speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs including:

  • housing evictions
  • HUD-VASH
  • Social Security
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
  • SNAP/food stamps
  • Medicaid
  • VA benefits
  • wills & probate
  • advance directives
  • and more

 

See more events

Last updated: