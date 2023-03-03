Ask-A-Lawyer at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital
When:
Wed. Mar 8, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital
3rd floor, room D302
Cost:
Free
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's (TRLA) Veterans Advocacy Project (VAP) hosts a legal clinic for eligible Veterans, widows and spouses of Veterans, and current service members to speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs including:
- housing evictions
- HUD-VASH
- Social Security
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- SNAP/food stamps
- Medicaid
- VA benefits
- wills & probate
- advance directives
- and more