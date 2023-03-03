Skip to Content
Ask-A-Lawyer at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

When:

Wed. Mar 8, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital

3rd floor, room D302

Cost:

Free

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's (TRLA) Veterans Advocacy Project (VAP) hosts a legal clinic for eligible Veterans, widows and spouses of Veterans, and current service members to speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs including:

  • housing evictions
  • HUD-VASH
  • Social Security
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
  • SNAP/food stamps
  • Medicaid
  • VA benefits
  • wills & probate
  • advance directives
  • and more
