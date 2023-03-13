Skip to Content
Ask-A-Lawyer at the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center



When:

Wed. Mar 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

North West San Antonio VA Clinic

Rooms 2B127 & 2B155

Cost:

Free

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's (TRLA) Veterans Advocacy Project (VAP) hosts a legal clinic for eligible Veterans, widows and spouses of Veterans, and current service members to speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs including:

  • housing evictions
  • HUD-VASH
  • Social Security
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
  • SNAP/food stamps
  • Medicaid
  • VA benefits
  • wills & probate
  • advance directives
  • and more

Wed. Apr 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Wed. May 24, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Wed. Jun 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Wed. Aug 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

