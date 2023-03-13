Ask-A-Lawyer at the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's (TRLA) Veterans Advocacy Project (VAP) hosts a legal clinic for eligible Veterans, widows and spouses of Veterans, and current service members
When:
Wed. Mar 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
North West San Antonio VA Clinic
Rooms 2B127 & 2B155
Cost:
Free
- housing evictions
- HUD-VASH
- Social Security
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- SNAP/food stamps
- Medicaid
- VA benefits
- wills & probate
- advance directives
- and more
Wed. Mar 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Apr 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. May 24, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jun 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Aug 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar