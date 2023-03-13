Women Veterans Focus Group

Interested in sharing your overall experiences at South Texas?

The Women Veterans Program is inviting all currently enrolled women Veterans to the upcoming Focus Group on Wednesday, March 22 from noon - 1 p.m. This will be a virtual event via Microsoft Teams.

To RSVP, call Judith Hoffmann, Women Veterans Program Manager at (210) 949-9449 or email STXCOSWomenVeteransProgram@va.gov.