Live Cooking Demo
When:
Tue. Mar 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Veterans and their families are invited to join South Texas' Nutrition & Food Service and the Healthy Teaching Kitchen for a virtual cooking demonstration on Tuesday, March 28 from 11 a.m. - noon. This demonstration will include easy and budget-friendly recipes in celebration of National Nutrition Month.
This event will be live on South Texas' Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SanAntonioVAMC
