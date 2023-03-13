Live Cooking Demo

Veterans and their families are invited to join South Texas' Nutrition & Food Service and the Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Veterans and their families are invited to join South Texas' Nutrition & Food Service and the Healthy Teaching Kitchen for a virtual cooking demonstration on Tuesday, March 28 from 11 a.m. - noon. This demonstration will include easy and budget-friendly recipes in celebration of National Nutrition Month.

This event will be live on South Texas' Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SanAntonioVAMC