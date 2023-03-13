Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Live Cooking Demo

Veterans and their families are invited to join South Texas' Nutrition & Food Service and the Healthy Teaching Kitchen

When:

Tue. Mar 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Veterans and their families are invited to join South Texas' Nutrition & Food Service and the Healthy Teaching Kitchen for a virtual cooking demonstration on Tuesday, March 28 from 11 a.m. - noon. This demonstration will include easy and budget-friendly recipes in celebration of National Nutrition Month. 

This event will be live on South Texas' Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SanAntonioVAMC 

 

See more events

Last updated: