Nutrition Fair - Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

Veterans and their families are invited to join South Texas' Nutrition & Food Service at this Nutrition Fair

When:

Wed. Mar 29, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm CT

Where:

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Veterans Canteen Service PatriotCafe, 1st Floor

Cost:

Free

Veterans and their families are invited to join South Texas' Nutrition & Food Service at this Nutrition Fair, located at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital's PatriotCafe. This event will include: 

  • A live cooking demonstration on budget-friendly and healthy meals
  • Information about tackling food insecurity and social determinates of health
  • Delicious recipe cards
  • And more!

 

