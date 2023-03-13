Nutrition Fair - Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital
Veterans and their families are invited to join South Texas' Nutrition & Food Service at this Nutrition Fair
When:
Wed. Mar 29, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm CT
Where:
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Veterans Canteen Service PatriotCafe, 1st Floor
Cost:
Free
Veterans and their families are invited to join South Texas' Nutrition & Food Service at this Nutrition Fair, located at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital's PatriotCafe. This event will include:
- A live cooking demonstration on budget-friendly and healthy meals
- Information about tackling food insecurity and social determinates of health
- Delicious recipe cards
- And more!
See more events