Nutrition Education Fair - San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center
Veterans and their families are invited to join South Texas' Nutrition & Food Service at this Nutrition Education Fair, located on the first floor at the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center.
When:
Tue. Mar 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
North West San Antonio VA Clinic
1st Floor, Information Desk
Cost:
Free
- Information on Nutrition & Food Service programs
- Healthy and budget-friendly recipes
- Spin the wheel and win a prize!