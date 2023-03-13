Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Nutrition Education Fair - San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center

Veterans and their families are invited to join South Texas' Nutrition & Food Service at this Nutrition Education Fair, located on the first floor at the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center.

When:

Tue. Mar 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

North West San Antonio VA Clinic

1st Floor, Information Desk

Cost:

Free

Veterans and their families are invited to join South Texas' Nutrition & Food Service at this interactive Nutrition Education Fair, located on the first floor at the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center. This event will include: 

  • Information on Nutrition & Food Service programs
  • Healthy and budget-friendly recipes
  • Spin the wheel and win a prize!
See more events

Last updated: