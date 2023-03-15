Skip to Content
Introduction to Adaptive Cycling

2023 San Antonio Military Adaptive Cycling Clinic

When:

Mon. Apr 17, 2023, 8:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Veterans are invited to join the 2023 San Antonio Military Adaptive Cycling Clinic that will be held April 17-19. South Texas' Recreation Therapy Service has a lot to offer at this clinic, including:

  • Virtual education sessions that will review nutrition, bike safety, maintenance, different styles of equipment and the VA process to obtain equipment for qualified applicants.
  • One-on-one bike fittings
  • Opportunities to test ride
  • and more!

Contact Recreation Therapy Service at (210) 617-5125 or register online today: San Antonio Military Adaptive Cycling Camp (jotform.com)

Last updated: