Introduction to Adaptive Cycling
2023 San Antonio Military Adaptive Cycling Clinic
When:
Mon. Apr 17, 2023, 8:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Veterans are invited to join the 2023 San Antonio Military Adaptive Cycling Clinic that will be held April 17-19. South Texas' Recreation Therapy Service has a lot to offer at this clinic, including:
- Virtual education sessions that will review nutrition, bike safety, maintenance, different styles of equipment and the VA process to obtain equipment for qualified applicants.
- One-on-one bike fittings
- Opportunities to test ride
- and more!
Contact Recreation Therapy Service at (210) 617-5125 or register online today: San Antonio Military Adaptive Cycling Camp (jotform.com)See more events