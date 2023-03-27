Job Fair at Kerrville VA Medical Center

The Kerrville VA Medical Center will host a job fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kerrville VA Medical Center Auditorium, located 3600 Memorial Blvd., Kerrville, Texas 78028.

The targeted positions are:

full-time Nursing Assistants

Licensed Vocational Nurses

Registered Nurses

Housekeeping Aids

Food Service Workers, and

Police Officers

Interviews and potential Selections will be done on-site. Applicants must bring their resume, complete Vaccination Record, list of current medications and corrective lenses (if worn), and DD-214 and VA Disability Letter (if applicable).

For additional information, applicants may contact Human Resources Management Service at 210-279-1782.