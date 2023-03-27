Job Fair at Kerrville VA Medical Center
The Kerrville VA Medical Center will host a job fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kerrville VA Medical Center Auditorium, located 3600 Memorial Blvd., Kerrville, Texas 78028.
When:
Sat. Apr 15, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Auditorium
Cost:
Free
The targeted positions are:
- full-time Nursing Assistants
- Licensed Vocational Nurses
- Registered Nurses
- Housekeeping Aids
- Food Service Workers, and
- Police Officers
Interviews and potential Selections will be done on-site. Applicants must bring their resume, complete Vaccination Record, list of current medications and corrective lenses (if worn), and DD-214 and VA Disability Letter (if applicable).
For additional information, applicants may contact Human Resources Management Service at 210-279-1782.
