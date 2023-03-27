Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Job Fair at Kerrville VA Medical Center

VA employees completing their tasks and actions.

The Kerrville VA Medical Center will host a job fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kerrville VA Medical Center Auditorium, located 3600 Memorial Blvd., Kerrville, Texas 78028.

When:

Sat. Apr 15, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Kerrville VA Medical Center

Auditorium

Cost:

Free

The Kerrville VA Medical Center will host a job fair on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kerrville VA Medical Center Auditorium, located 3600 Memorial Blvd., Kerrville, Texas 78028.

The targeted positions are:

  • full-time Nursing Assistants
  • Licensed Vocational Nurses
  • Registered Nurses
  • Housekeeping Aids
  • Food Service Workers, and
  • Police Officers

Interviews and potential Selections will be done on-site. Applicants must bring their resume, complete Vaccination Record, list of current medications and corrective lenses (if worn), and DD-214 and VA Disability Letter (if applicable).

For additional information, applicants may contact Human Resources Management Service at 210-279-1782.

 

See more events

Last updated: