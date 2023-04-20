The Art of Recovery: Exploring the Role of Creative Arts in Veterans’ Mental Health

The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is proud to host the 2023 VA Community Mental Health & Wellness Summit. This event is an opportunity for VA providers, community partners, and Veterans/family members to come together to talk about local Veteran mental health needs, share resources, and improve opportunities for collaboration.

Join us virtually this year for the theme of “The Art of Recovery: Exploring the Role of Creative Arts in Veterans’ Mental Health” on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. We will focus on how creative arts can be used to help Veterans improve their mental health and connect with their communities. Hear how Veterans have used creative arts for their own healing and get the latest updates on VA mental health services. Additionally, music, poetry, and a guided art activity will be included in the summit!

To register for this event, please visit qrco.de/2023STXMHSummit to register and receive a link to join the event. For more information, please contact Dr. Betsy Davis at 210-740-8149 or Betsy.Davis@va.gov.