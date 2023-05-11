Armed Services Blood Drive

South Texas Veterans Health Care System, in coordination with Armed Services, is proud to be hosting the Army Birthday Blood Program blood drive on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Kerrville VA Medical Center. All blood collected helps support injured Warriors, VA, patients in our military treatment facilities, and your community.

Click to make your appointment: Home - ASBP (militarydonor.com)

Click on Locate a Blood Drive Under 'search by sponsor,' in the box for 'CODE' enter Kerrville VA, then click 'enter' Click on Thursday, May 18 Choose the time you would like to donate. Enter your information

Location:

Kerrville VA Medical Center, Building 1, Education Classroom

3600 Memorial Blvd

Kerrville, TX 78028

You can make a huge impact on the people in your community just by donating blood. Make sure to schedule your appointment today and encourage a friend to join you! All donors will receive a t-shirt to say thanks for assisting ASBP in saving a life.

Your continued health and safety is our top priority. Donations are by appointment only, and adequate social distancing is provided at check-in, waiting areas, and donor beds.

Questions about your eligibility? Call (210) 292-8145.