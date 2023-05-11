Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Open House for Nursing Assistants and LVNs at Kerrville VA Medical Center

Interested in starting a nursing career with VA? Join our Kerrville VA Medical Center's nursing team as they highlight our unique campus located in the Texas Hill Country

When:

Mon. May 22, 2023, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

Kerrville VA Medical Center

Kerrville VAMC Auditorium

Cost:

Free

Interested in starting a nursing career with VA? Join our Kerrville VA Medical Center's nursing team as they highlight our unique campus located in the Texas Hill Country and the Community Living Center that offers both short-term and long-term care for our nation's heroes. 

The Community Living Center is currently seeking Nursing Assistants and Licensed Vocational Nurses. Facility tours will be held hourly and interviews will be held for qualified applicants after the tours. 

Contact a nurse recruiter to schedule your spot now! Call 210-365-6083 or 210-274-8243 or email VHASTXNurseRecruiters@va.gov

See more events

Last updated: