Open House for Nursing Assistants and LVNs at Kerrville VA Medical Center

Interested in starting a nursing career with VA? Join our Kerrville VA Medical Center's nursing team as they highlight our unique campus located in the Texas Hill Country

Interested in starting a nursing career with VA? Join our Kerrville VA Medical Center's nursing team as they highlight our unique campus located in the Texas Hill Country and the Community Living Center that offers both short-term and long-term care for our nation's heroes.

The Community Living Center is currently seeking Nursing Assistants and Licensed Vocational Nurses. Facility tours will be held hourly and interviews will be held for qualified applicants after the tours.

Contact a nurse recruiter to schedule your spot now! Call 210-365-6083 or 210-274-8243 or email VHASTXNurseRecruiters@va.gov.