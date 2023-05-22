Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Victoria Outpatient Clinic Groundbreaking Ceremony

Veterans and the general public are invited to attend the turning of the soil at the future site of the Victoria Outpatient Clinic, located at 311 Spring Green Blvd., Victoria, Texas 77904. 

When:

Wed. Jun 7, 2023, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT

Where:

311 Spring Green Blvd

Victoria , TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans and the general public are invited to attend the turning of the soil at the future site of the Victoria Outpatient Clinic, located at 311 Spring Green Blvd., Victoria, Texas 77904. 

See more events

Last updated: