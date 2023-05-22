Victoria Outpatient Clinic Groundbreaking Ceremony

Veterans and the general public are invited to attend the turning of the soil at the future site of the Victoria Outpatient Clinic, located at 311 Spring Green Blvd., Victoria, Texas 77904.

