La Pryor Veterans Benefit Fair
When:
Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
123 North Miller Ave.
La Pryor , TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans, their family members and caregivers are invited to participate in the La Pryor Veterans Benefit Fair on Thursday, June 29 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to learn more about what VA can offer. VA services present at the fair will include:
- Enrollment & Eligibility
- Office of Community Care
- Patient Advocacy
- Caregiver Support
- Mental Health
- Suicide Prevention
- Human Resources
- And more!
For more information, contact Eloy Vera at (254) 220-1201 or Lalo Zamora at (830) 591-3776.