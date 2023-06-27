La Pryor Veterans Benefit Fair

Veterans, their family members and caregivers are invited to participate in the La Pryor Veterans Benefit Fair on Thursday, June 29 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to learn more about what VA can offer. VA services present at the fair will include:

Enrollment & Eligibility

Office of Community Care

Patient Advocacy

Caregiver Support

Mental Health

Suicide Prevention

Human Resources

And more!

For more information, contact Eloy Vera at (254) 220-1201 or Lalo Zamora at (830) 591-3776.