La Pryor Veterans Benefit Fair

Veterans, their family members and caregivers are invited to participate in the La Pryor Veterans Benefit Fair on Thursday, June 29

When:

Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

123 North Miller Ave.

La Pryor , TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans, their family members and caregivers are invited to participate in the La Pryor Veterans Benefit Fair on Thursday, June 29 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to learn more about what VA can offer. VA services present at the fair will include:

  • Enrollment & Eligibility
  • Office of Community Care
  • Patient Advocacy
  • Caregiver Support
  • Mental Health
  • Suicide Prevention
  • Human Resources
  • And more!

For more information, contact Eloy Vera at (254) 220-1201 or Lalo Zamora at (830) 591-3776.

