Outreach Event - Uvalde VA Benefits Fair

South Texas Veterans Health Care System is hosting its PACT Act Summer VetFest on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center. This event is a time for Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors to come together, learn about the healthcare and benefits they have earned.

Learn more about the PACT Act and what it means for your VA benefits and health care at VA.gov/PACT.

Get updates on affected services and facilities