Outreach Event - Uvalde VA Benefits Fair
Uvalde VA Benefits Fair
When:
Wed. Aug 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
Tomas Valle Post 479
583 W. Main Street
Uvalde, TX
Cost:
Free
The South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is participating in a Veterans Resource Fair hosted by the Uvalde Veterans Service Officer. The target audience for the event is Veterans, spouses, widows, family members, and caregivers. For additional information, please contact the Office of Public Affairs at (210) 617-5274.