Outreach Event - Uvalde VA Benefits Fair

Uvalde VA Benefits Fair

When:

Wed. Aug 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

Tomas Valle Post 479

583 W. Main Street

Uvalde, TX

Cost:

Free

The South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is participating in a Veterans Resource Fair hosted by the Uvalde Veterans Service Officer. The target audience for the event is Veterans, spouses, widows, family members, and caregivers. For additional information, please contact the Office of Public Affairs at (210) 617-5274. 

