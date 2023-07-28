Veterans Battling Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting
If you are a breast cancer survivor, please join us for information and fellowship on August 17
When:
Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Where:
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Room B101 Recreation Room
Cost:
Free
On August 17, we are inviting Veterans & STX staff to join Veterans Battling Breast Cancer (VBBC) for support, information, education and fellowship to assist those going through breast cancer recovery.