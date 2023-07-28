Skip to Content
Veterans Battling Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting

If you are a breast cancer survivor, please join us for information and fellowship on August 17

When:

Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Where:

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Room B101 Recreation Room

Cost:

Free

On August 17, we are inviting Veterans & STX staff to join Veterans Battling Breast Cancer (VBBC) for support, information, education and fellowship to assist those going through breast cancer recovery. 

