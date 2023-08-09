South Texas VA Job Fair - Environmental Management Service

South Texas Veterans Health Care System will host an Environmental Management Service job fair for individuals interested in housekeeping aid positions.

South Texas Veterans Health Care System will host an Environmental Management Service job fair for individuals interested in housekeeping aid positions. This job fair will take place on Saturday, August 26 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. in room 039.4 at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, located at 7400 Merton Minter Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78229.

Applicants should present with their resume, two forms of ID, DD-214 and VA Disability Letter (if applicable).

Minimum wage: $16.14/hour

Vacancies at both San Antonio and Kerrville VA Medical Center locations

On-site interviews and selections possible

Recruitment incentives authorized for highly-qualified candidates

Full time schedule which may reflect night differential and weekend premiums

For additional questions, call (210) 279-1782.