South Texas VA Job Fair

South Texas Veterans Health Care System will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, August 26

When:

Sat. Aug 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 pm CT

Where:

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Cost:

Free

South Texas Veterans Health Care System will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, August 26 for potential applicants interested in the following areas:

  • Advanced Medical Support Assistants
  • Medical Technologists
  • Medical Laboratory Technicians
  • Social Workers
  • Nursing Assistants
  • Licensed Vocational Nurses
  • Housekeeping Aids
  • Police Officers

This job fair will be held at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital located at 7400 Merton Minter Blvd., San Antonio, Texas 78229. Applicants should bring their resume/CV, DD-214 (if applicable), and VA Disability Award Letter (if applicable).

Interviews and potential selections will be completed onsite. For additional information, call (210) 279-1782.

