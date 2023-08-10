South Texas VA Job Fair
South Texas Veterans Health Care System will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, August 26
When:
Sat. Aug 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 pm CT
Cost:
Free
South Texas Veterans Health Care System will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, August 26 for potential applicants interested in the following areas:
- Advanced Medical Support Assistants
- Medical Technologists
- Medical Laboratory Technicians
- Social Workers
- Nursing Assistants
- Licensed Vocational Nurses
- Housekeeping Aids
- Police Officers
This job fair will be held at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital located at 7400 Merton Minter Blvd., San Antonio, Texas 78229. Applicants should bring their resume/CV, DD-214 (if applicable), and VA Disability Award Letter (if applicable).
Interviews and potential selections will be completed onsite. For additional information, call (210) 279-1782.